Sebastian Ofner (No. 43 ranking) will face Emil Ruusuvuori (No. 69) in the semifinals of the BANK OF CHINA HONG KONG TENNIS OPEN on Saturday, January 6.

Ruusuvuori carries -165 odds to earn a spot in the final with a win over Ofner (+130).

Sebastian Ofner vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Match Information

Tournament: The BANK OF CHINA HONG KONG TENNIS OPEN

The BANK OF CHINA HONG KONG TENNIS OPEN Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre

Victoria Park Tennis Centre Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Hong Kong Court Surface: Hard

Sebastian Ofner vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Emil Ruusuvuori has a 62.3% chance to win.

Sebastian Ofner Emil Ruusuvuori +130 Odds to Win Match -165 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 46.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.4

Sebastian Ofner vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Ofner beat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4.

Ruusuvuori advanced past Pavel Kotov 6-3, 7-6 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Ofner has played 43 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 25.8 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches).

Ofner has played 25.7 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 20 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Ruusuvuori has played 49 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 24.8 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.3% of those games.

On hard courts, Ruusuvuori has played 29 matches and averaged 23.3 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Ofner and Ruusuvuori have not met on the court.

