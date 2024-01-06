Saginaw County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Saginaw County, Michigan today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saginaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Arthur Hill High School at Saginaw High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamady High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.