The Green Bay Phoenix (9-7, 4-1 Horizon League) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Athletics Center O'rena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oakland vs. Green Bay matchup.
Oakland vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Oakland vs. Green Bay Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oakland Moneyline
|Green Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oakland (-6.5)
|140.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Oakland (-7.5)
|140.5
|-300
|+235
Oakland vs. Green Bay Betting Trends
- Oakland has covered 11 times in 16 matchups with a spread this season.
- A total of nine out of the Golden Grizzlies' 16 games this season have hit the over.
- Green Bay is 9-5-0 ATS this year.
- In the Phoenix's 14 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
