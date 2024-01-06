The Green Bay Phoenix (9-7, 4-1 Horizon League) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Athletics Center O'rena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Oakland vs. Green Bay Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Oakland Stats Insights

  • The Golden Grizzlies are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 41% the Phoenix allow to opponents.
  • In games Oakland shoots better than 41% from the field, it is 8-4 overall.
  • The Golden Grizzlies are the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Phoenix sit at 316th.
  • The Golden Grizzlies record 74.1 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 65.4 the Phoenix give up.
  • When Oakland totals more than 65.4 points, it is 7-6.

Oakland Home & Away Comparison

  • Oakland is averaging 81.5 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is averaging 70 points per contest.
  • The Golden Grizzlies are allowing 81 points per game this year in home games, which is 7.9 more points than they're allowing in road games (73.1).
  • Oakland is averaging 7.3 threes per game, which is 0.8 fewer than it is averaging in away games (8.1). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 33.3% in home games and 33.2% in road games.

Oakland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/28/2023 @ Cleveland State L 75-67 Wolstein Center
12/31/2023 @ Youngstown State W 88-81 Beeghly Center
1/4/2024 Milwaukee W 100-95 Athletics Center O'rena
1/6/2024 Green Bay - Athletics Center O'rena
1/10/2024 Northern Kentucky - Athletics Center O'rena
1/13/2024 @ IUPUI - Indiana Farmers Coliseum

