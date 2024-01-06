How to Watch Oakland vs. Green Bay on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Green Bay Phoenix (9-7, 4-1 Horizon League) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Athletics Center O'rena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Oakland vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Wright State vs Purdue Fort Wayne (1:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Milwaukee vs Detroit Mercy (1:00 PM ET | January 6)
Oakland Stats Insights
- The Golden Grizzlies are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 41% the Phoenix allow to opponents.
- In games Oakland shoots better than 41% from the field, it is 8-4 overall.
- The Golden Grizzlies are the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Phoenix sit at 316th.
- The Golden Grizzlies record 74.1 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 65.4 the Phoenix give up.
- When Oakland totals more than 65.4 points, it is 7-6.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Oakland Home & Away Comparison
- Oakland is averaging 81.5 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is averaging 70 points per contest.
- The Golden Grizzlies are allowing 81 points per game this year in home games, which is 7.9 more points than they're allowing in road games (73.1).
- Oakland is averaging 7.3 threes per game, which is 0.8 fewer than it is averaging in away games (8.1). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 33.3% in home games and 33.2% in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oakland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/28/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|L 75-67
|Wolstein Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Youngstown State
|W 88-81
|Beeghly Center
|1/4/2024
|Milwaukee
|W 100-95
|Athletics Center O'rena
|1/6/2024
|Green Bay
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|1/10/2024
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|1/13/2024
|@ IUPUI
|-
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.