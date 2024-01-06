Saturday's contest between the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League) and the Green Bay Phoenix (9-7, 4-1 Horizon League) at Athletics Center O'rena has a projected final score of 73-68 based on our computer prediction, with Oakland taking home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM on January 6.

The matchup has no set line.

Oakland vs. Green Bay Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Oakland vs. Green Bay Score Prediction

Prediction: Oakland 73, Green Bay 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Oakland vs. Green Bay

Computer Predicted Spread: Oakland (-5.5)

Oakland (-5.5) Computer Predicted Total: 141.0

Oakland is 11-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Green Bay's 9-5-0 ATS record. The Golden Grizzlies are 10-6-0 and the Phoenix are 6-8-0 in terms of going over the point total. Over the past 10 contests, Oakland has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall. Green Bay has gone 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Oakland Performance Insights

The Golden Grizzlies average 74.1 points per game (200th in college basketball) while allowing 75.4 per contest (280th in college basketball). They have a -22 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

Oakland records 33.8 rebounds per game (303rd in college basketball) compared to the 34.2 of its opponents.

Oakland connects on 7.9 three-pointers per game (141st in college basketball) at a 33.4% rate (196th in college basketball), compared to the 8.9 its opponents make while shooting 36.3% from deep.

The Golden Grizzlies average 95.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (168th in college basketball), and give up 97.4 points per 100 possessions (326th in college basketball).

Oakland and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Golden Grizzlies commit 10.9 per game (105th in college basketball) and force 11.4 (237th in college basketball play).

