2024 NCAA Bracketology: Oakland Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
Will Oakland be one of the teams to secure a spot in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Oakland's full tournament resume.
How Oakland ranks
|Record
|Horizon Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-7
|2-3
|NR
|NR
|306
Oakland's best wins
Against the Robert Morris Colonials on January 7, Oakland picked up its best win of the season, which was a 64-58 road victory. Linda van Schaik compiled a team-best 21 points with three rebounds and one assist in the game versus Robert Morris.
Next best wins
- 91-87 on the road over Akron (No. 270/RPI) on November 6
- 89-79 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 318/RPI) on December 29
- 79-76 at home over Central Michigan (No. 359/RPI) on December 9
Oakland's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Oakland has the 247th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- The Golden Grizzlies have eight games remaining versus teams above .500. They have five upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- Oakland's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Oakland's next game
- Matchup: Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana
