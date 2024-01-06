Can we expect Michigan to lock up a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Preseason national championship odds: +8000

+8000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +12500

How Michigan ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 1-3 NR NR 73

Michigan's best wins

On November 13, Michigan picked up its signature win of the season, an 89-73 victory over the St. John's Red Storm, who are a top 50 team (No. 38), according to the RPI. Against St. John's, Dug McDaniel led the team by posting 26 points to go along with six rebounds and seven assists.

Next best wins

90-80 on the road over Iowa (No. 101/RPI) on December 10

99-74 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 144/RPI) on November 7

83-78 over Stanford (No. 148/RPI) on November 23

92-62 at home over Youngstown State (No. 164/RPI) on November 10

83-66 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 250/RPI) on December 16

Michigan's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-3 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Michigan is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 32nd-most wins, but also tied for the 40th-most defeats.

Based on the RPI, the Wolverines have three losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Michigan faces the 16th-hardest schedule in the country the rest of the season.

Of the Wolverines' 16 remaining games this year, none are against teams with worse records, and 16 are against teams with records north of .500.

Michigan has 16 games left to play this season, and five of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Michigan's next game

Matchup: Maryland Terrapins vs. Michigan Wolverines

Maryland Terrapins vs. Michigan Wolverines Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

