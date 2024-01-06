MAC Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kent State Golden Flashes versus the Eastern Michigan Eagles is one of four games on Saturday's college basketball schedule that has a MAC team on the court.
Watch men's college basketball all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
MAC Men's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Western Michigan Broncos at Buffalo Bulls
|2:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Central Michigan Chippewas at Ball State Cardinals
|2:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Northern Illinois Huskies at Ohio Bobcats
|2:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Kent State Golden Flashes at Eastern Michigan Eagles
|3:30 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow MAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.