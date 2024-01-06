Khris Middleton will hope to make a difference for the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Houston Rockets.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Middleton, in his most recent appearance, had 12 points and five assists in a 125-121 win over the Spurs.

In this article, we look at Middleton's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 14.4 18.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 3.5 Assists 5.5 4.9 5.9 PRA -- 23.7 28.1 PR -- 18.8 22.2 3PM 1.5 1.6 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Middleton's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Khris Middleton Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, he's put up 10.5% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.3 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 9.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Middleton's opponents, the Rockets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 105.1 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Rockets have given up 109.9 points per game, which is second-best in the league.

The Rockets are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 43.8 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Rockets are ranked second in the NBA, allowing 23.8 per game.

The Rockets concede 11.7 made 3-pointers per contest, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Khris Middleton vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2023 29 20 3 2 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.