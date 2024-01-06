Jackson County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jackson County, Michigan has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jackson County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Concord High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Concord, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lumen Christi Catholic High School at Bronson High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Bronson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gull Lake High School at Concord High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Concord, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Kentwood High School at Concord High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Concord, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest High School at Lumen Christi Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
