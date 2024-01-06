Ingham County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Ingham County, Michigan. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ingham County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lansing Catholic High School at Wyoming Tri-unity Christian School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Williamston High School at Godwin Heights School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Haslett High School at Wyoming High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
