Horizon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:24 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Saturday college basketball slate includes one game featuring a Horizon team on the court. That matchup? The the Youngstown State Penguins squaring off against the Cleveland State Vikings.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Horizon Women's Basketball Action Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Youngstown State Penguins at Cleveland State Vikings
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow Horizon games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.