Giannis Antetokounmpo and Alperen Sengun will clash when the Milwaukee Bucks (25-10) take on the Houston Rockets (17-16) at Toyota Center on Saturday, January 6 tipping off at 8:00 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Rockets Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Space City Home Network and BSWI

Space City Home Network and BSWI Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Alperen Sengun Fantasy Comparison

Stat Giannis Antetokounmpo Alperen Sengun Total Fantasy Pts 1817.4 1355.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 55.1 41.1 Fantasy Rank 4 19

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Alperen Sengun Insights

Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks

Antetokounmpo puts up 31 points, 11.4 boards and 5.9 assists per contest, making 60.7% of shots from the field (seventh in NBA).

The Bucks average 124.8 points per game (second in the league) while giving up 119.7 per contest (24th in the NBA). They have a +176 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.1 points per game.

Milwaukee ranks 10th in the league at 44.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 44 its opponents average.

The Bucks hit 14.3 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league), 2.8 more than their opponents (11.5). They are shooting 37.9% from deep (sixth-best in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 33.2%.

Milwaukee has committed 1.6 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.1 (17th in NBA play) while forcing 11.5 (29th in the league).

Alperen Sengun & the Rockets

Sengun's averages for the season are 21.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists, making 54.5% of his shots from the field.

The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game, with a +84 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.5 points per game (23rd in NBA) and give up 109.9 per contest (second in league).

Houston prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.1 boards. It pulls down 44.9 rebounds per game (sixth in league) compared to its opponents' 43.8.

The Rockets knock down 12.5 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) at a 37% rate (15th in NBA), compared to the 11.7 their opponents make, shooting 33% from deep.

Houston and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Rockets commit 12.5 per game (eighth in league) and force 12.6 (22nd in NBA).

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Alperen Sengun Advanced Stats

Stat Giannis Antetokounmpo Alperen Sengun Plus/Minus Per Game 5.8 3.4 Usage Percentage 33.5% 27.6% True Shooting Pct 64.7% 60.1% Total Rebound Pct 18% 15.1% Assist Pct 28.4% 27.2%

