Genesee County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Genesee County, Michigan and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hamady High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Renaissance High School at Carman-Ainsworth High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Flint, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Renaissance High School at Grand Blanc High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Grand Blanc, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grandville High School at Grand Blanc High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Grand Blanc, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
