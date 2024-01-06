The Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-7) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Toledo Rockets (8-3) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET.

Eastern Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo Scoring Comparison

The Rockets put up an average of 68.9 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 69.3 the Eagles allow.

Toledo has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 69.3 points.

Eastern Michigan is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 68.9 points.

The Eagles score just 0.9 more points per game (61.1) than the Rockets allow (60.2).

Eastern Michigan is 4-2 when scoring more than 60.2 points.

Toledo has a 6-0 record when giving up fewer than 61.1 points.

This season the Eagles are shooting 36.7% from the field, 2.8% lower than the Rockets concede.

Eastern Michigan Leaders

Zaniya Nelson: 9.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.7 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)

9.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.7 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24) Tayra Eke: 9.1 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 53.8 FG%

9.1 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 53.8 FG% Kennedi Myles: 6.5 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2 STL, 33 FG%

6.5 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2 STL, 33 FG% Cali Denson: 8.5 PTS, 31.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (12-for-45)

8.5 PTS, 31.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (12-for-45) Olivia Smith: 8.3 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

Eastern Michigan Schedule