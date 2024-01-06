MAC foes square off when the Kent State Golden Flashes (8-5, 1-0 MAC) visit the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-6, 0-1 MAC) at George Gervin GameAbove Center, tipping off at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Golden Flashes are 9.5-point favorites in the game. The point total is set at 145.5 in the matchup.

Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: George Gervin GameAbove Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kent State -9.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Michigan has played five games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 145.5 points.

Eastern Michigan's games this season have had an average of 143.5 points, 2.0 fewer points than this game's point total.

Eastern Michigan is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Kent State (5-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 45.5% of the time, 14.5% less often than Eastern Michigan (6-4-0) this season.

Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kent State 9 81.8% 80.1 149.1 72.6 147.1 142.4 Eastern Michigan 5 50% 69 149.1 74.5 147.1 144.8

Additional Eastern Michigan Insights & Trends

The Golden Flashes beat the spread 11 times in 21 MAC games last season.

The Eagles put up just 3.6 fewer points per game (69) than the Golden Flashes give up to opponents (72.6).

Eastern Michigan is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when it scores more than 72.6 points.

Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kent State 5-6-0 2-1 9-2-0 Eastern Michigan 6-4-0 2-2 6-4-0

Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kent State Eastern Michigan 15-0 Home Record 6-7 9-6 Away Record 2-13 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 83.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 2-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.