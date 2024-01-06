Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's game between the Toledo Rockets (8-3) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-7) at George Gervin GameAbove Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-55, heavily favoring Toledo to take home the win. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on January 6.
In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Eagles earned a 67-49 victory against Northern Illinois.
Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo Score Prediction
- Prediction: Toledo 74, Eastern Michigan 55
Eastern Michigan Schedule Analysis
- Against the Northern Illinois Huskies on January 3, the Eagles registered their signature win of the season, a 67-49 road victory.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Eastern Michigan is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 46th-most losses.
Eastern Michigan 2023-24 Best Wins
- 67-49 on the road over Northern Illinois (No. 284) on January 3
- 68-65 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 313) on November 18
- 84-74 on the road over IUPUI (No. 325) on December 15
Eastern Michigan Leaders
- Zaniya Nelson: 9.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.7 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)
- Tayra Eke: 9.1 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 53.8 FG%
- Kennedi Myles: 6.5 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.0 STL, 33.0 FG%
- Cali Denson: 8.5 PTS, 31.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (12-for-45)
- Olivia Smith: 8.3 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
Eastern Michigan Performance Insights
- The Eagles' -90 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 61.1 points per game (261st in college basketball) while giving up 69.3 per outing (284th in college basketball).
