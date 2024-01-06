How to Watch Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kent State Golden Flashes (8-5, 1-0 MAC) are traveling to face the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-6, 0-1 MAC) for a matchup of MAC rivals at George Gervin GameAbove Center, starting at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- Northern Illinois vs Ohio (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Central Michigan vs Ball State (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Western Michigan vs Buffalo (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
Eastern Michigan Stats Insights
- The Eagles have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 44% shooting opponents of the Golden Flashes have averaged.
- Eastern Michigan has put together a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 265th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Flashes sit at 150th.
- The Eagles' 69 points per game are just 3.6 fewer points than the 72.6 the Golden Flashes allow.
- Eastern Michigan has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 72.6 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- Eastern Michigan scores 68.2 points per game at home, and 69.7 on the road.
- At home, the Eagles allow 64.2 points per game. On the road, they give up 85.3.
- At home, Eastern Michigan knocks down 5.5 trifectas per game, 0.3 fewer than it averages on the road (5.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (31.4%) than away (32.4%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Hampton
|W 72-69
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|12/30/2023
|Northwood (MI)
|W 67-64
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Bowling Green
|L 92-90
|Stroh Center
|1/6/2024
|Kent State
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|1/9/2024
|Central Michigan
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Miami (OH)
|-
|Millett Hall
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.