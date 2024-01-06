The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-16, 0-5 Horizon League) are 5.5-point underdogs as they look to break a 16-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Panthers (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Calihan Hall. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 150.5 points.

Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Calihan Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Milwaukee -5.5 150.5

Titans Betting Records & Stats

Detroit Mercy and its opponents have scored more than 150.5 combined points just twice this season.

Detroit Mercy's games this season have had an average of 137.4 points, 13.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

Detroit Mercy is 3-13-0 against the spread this year.

Milwaukee's .385 ATS win percentage (5-8-0 ATS Record) is higher than Detroit Mercy's .188 mark (3-13-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Milwaukee 8 61.5% 77.5 137.5 79.5 156.9 150.5 Detroit Mercy 2 12.5% 60.0 137.5 77.4 156.9 141.9

Additional Detroit Mercy Insights & Trends

Detroit Mercy has two wins against the spread, and is 0-10 overall, over its last 10 contests.

Four of the Titans' last 10 contests have hit the over.

Detroit Mercy has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread in conference action this season.

The Titans put up an average of 60.0 points per game, 19.5 fewer points than the 79.5 the Panthers allow.

Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Milwaukee 5-8-0 0-1 10-3-0 Detroit Mercy 3-13-0 3-9 7-9-0

Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee Home/Away Splits

Milwaukee Detroit Mercy 5-2 Home Record 0-4 1-5 Away Record 0-12 2-3-0 Home ATS Record 0-4-0 3-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-9-0 83.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 59.5 75.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.2 5-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-3-0 4-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

