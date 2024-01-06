When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Detroit Mercy be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Detroit Mercy ranks

Record Horizon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-5 4-1 NR NR 174

Detroit Mercy's best wins

Detroit Mercy's best victory of the season came against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons, a top 100 team (No. 94), according to the RPI. Detroit Mercy registered the 60-56 home win on January 7. With 14 points, Paris Gilmore was the top scorer against Purdue Fort Wayne. Second on the team was Amaya Burch, with 11 points.

Next best wins

62-59 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 203/RPI) on December 6

59-49 on the road over Bellarmine (No. 209/RPI) on December 18

71-64 over South Carolina Upstate (No. 223/RPI) on November 24

76-60 on the road over Dayton (No. 231/RPI) on November 18

68-38 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 296/RPI) on November 6

Detroit Mercy's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 7-2

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Detroit Mercy is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

Based on the RPI, the Titans have seven wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Detroit Mercy has the luxury of facing the 20th-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Titans have seven games left against teams above .500. They have 11 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Detroit has 15 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Detroit Mercy's next game

Matchup: Cleveland State Vikings vs. Detroit Mercy Titans

Cleveland State Vikings vs. Detroit Mercy Titans Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

