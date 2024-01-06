The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-16, 0-5 Horizon League) will be trying to break a 16-game losing streak when hosting the Milwaukee Panthers (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Calihan Hall. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Milwaukee vs. Detroit Mercy matchup in this article.

Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Milwaukee Moneyline Detroit Mercy Moneyline BetMGM Milwaukee (-7.5) 150.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Milwaukee (-8.5) 150.5 -420 +310 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee Betting Trends

Detroit Mercy has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Titans have been an underdog by 8 points or more nine times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Milwaukee has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

In the Panthers' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.