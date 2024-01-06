Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-16, 0-5 Horizon League) will be trying to break a 16-game losing streak when hosting the Milwaukee Panthers (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Calihan Hall. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Milwaukee vs. Detroit Mercy matchup in this article.
Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Milwaukee Moneyline
|Detroit Mercy Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Milwaukee (-7.5)
|150.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Milwaukee (-8.5)
|150.5
|-420
|+310
Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee Betting Trends
- Detroit Mercy has won just two games against the spread this season.
- The Titans have been an underdog by 8 points or more nine times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.
- Milwaukee has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.
- In the Panthers' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.
