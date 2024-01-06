Saturday's game between the Milwaukee Panthers (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) and Detroit Mercy Titans (0-16, 0-5 Horizon League) squaring off at Calihan Hall has a projected final score of 77-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Milwaukee, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Calihan Hall

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction

Prediction: Milwaukee 77, Detroit Mercy 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee

Computer Predicted Spread: Milwaukee (-6.3)

Milwaukee (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 147.6

Detroit Mercy has compiled a 3-13-0 record against the spread this season, while Milwaukee is 5-8-0. A total of seven out of the Titans' games this season have hit the over, and 10 of the Panthers' games have gone over. Detroit Mercy has a 2-8 record against the spread while going 0-10 overall in the last 10 games. Milwaukee has gone 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other Horizon League Predictions

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights

The Titans have been outscored by 17.4 points per game (scoring 60 points per game to rank 358th in college basketball while allowing 77.4 per contest to rank 313th in college basketball) and have a -279 scoring differential overall.

Detroit Mercy averages 31.4 rebounds per game (348th in college basketball) while allowing 37.3 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 5.9 boards per game.

Detroit Mercy knocks down 5.1 three-pointers per game (343rd in college basketball) while shooting 25.5% from beyond the arc (359th in college basketball). It is making 3.5 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 8.6 per game while shooting 39.5%.

The Titans' 79.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 356th in college basketball, and the 102.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 353rd in college basketball.

Detroit Mercy has lost the turnover battle by 2.3 turnovers per game, committing 13.1 (292nd in college basketball play) while forcing 10.8 (291st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.