Damian Lillard and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks will be facing the Houston Rockets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Lillard, in his most recent game (January 4 win against the Spurs), produced 25 points and 10 assists.

Below, we break down Lillard's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 25.4 25.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.1 Assists 6.5 6.8 6.6 PRA -- 36.5 36.5 PR -- 29.7 29.9 3PM 3.5 3.1 3.2



Damian Lillard Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Lillard has made 7.4 shots per game, which accounts for 15.1% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 3.1 threes per game, or 19.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Lillard's opponents, the Rockets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Bucks average the fifth-most possessions per game with 105.1.

The Rockets concede 109.9 points per game, second-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Rockets are ranked 19th in the NBA, allowing 43.8 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Rockets are second in the NBA, allowing 23.8 per game.

The Rockets are the seventh-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Damian Lillard vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2023 37 39 5 11 5 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.