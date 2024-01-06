The Central Michigan Chippewas (5-8, 0-1 MAC) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Ball State Cardinals (8-5, 0-1 MAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET. The point total in the matchup is 140.5.

Central Michigan vs. Ball State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: John E. Worthen Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ball State -7.5 140.5

Chippewas Betting Records & Stats

Central Michigan has played four games this season that have gone over 140.5 combined points scored.

Central Michigan's average game total this season has been 141.4, 0.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Central Michigan is 4-8-0 ATS this year.

Central Michigan (4-8-0 ATS) has covered the spread 60% of the time, 26.7% less often than Ball State (6-4-0) this season.

Central Michigan vs. Ball State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ball State 6 60% 74.5 139.8 68.8 144.9 142.7 Central Michigan 4 33.3% 65.3 139.8 76.1 144.9 141.8

Additional Central Michigan Insights & Trends

The Cardinals' record against the spread in MAC action last season was 9-10-0.

The Chippewas' 65.3 points per game are only 3.5 fewer points than the 68.8 the Cardinals give up.

Central Michigan is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when it scores more than 68.8 points.

Central Michigan vs. Ball State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ball State 6-4-0 1-0 5-5-0 Central Michigan 4-8-0 1-5 6-6-0

Central Michigan vs. Ball State Home/Away Splits

Ball State Central Michigan 7-0 Home Record 3-2 1-4 Away Record 1-5 5-0-0 Home ATS Record 2-2-0 1-4-0 Away ATS Record 1-5-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 62.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 59 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-2-0 3-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-2-0

