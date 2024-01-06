Saturday's contest between the Buffalo Bulls (6-5) and Central Michigan Chippewas (1-9) matching up at McGuirk Arena has a projected final score of 71-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Buffalo, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Chippewas are coming off of a 65-64 loss to Bowling Green in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Central Michigan vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Central Michigan vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

Prediction: Buffalo 71, Central Michigan 64

Central Michigan Schedule Analysis

The Chippewas have no wins against Division 1 opponents this season.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Chippewas are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most losses.

Central Michigan has three losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.

Central Michigan Leaders

Rochelle Norris: 7.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.7 BLK, 42.5 FG%

7.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.7 BLK, 42.5 FG% Nadege Jean: 8.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 53.8 FG%

8.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 53.8 FG% Taylor Anderson: 6.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

6.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Madisen Wardell: 9.8 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)

9.8 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36) Karrington Gordon: 8.4 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 16.0 3PT% (4-for-25)

Central Michigan Performance Insights

The Chippewas' -112 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 64.2 points per game (213th in college basketball) while giving up 75.4 per outing (334th in college basketball).

