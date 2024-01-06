Central Michigan vs. Ball State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Ball State Cardinals (8-5, 0-1 MAC) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-8, 0-1 MAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at John E. Worthen Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ball State vs. Central Michigan matchup.
Central Michigan vs. Ball State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Central Michigan vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ball State Moneyline
|Central Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ball State (-7.5)
|140.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Ball State (-7.5)
|140.5
|-385
|+290
Central Michigan vs. Ball State Betting Trends
- Central Michigan is 4-8-0 ATS this year.
- The Chippewas have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Ball State has put together an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, six out of the Cardinals' 12 games have hit the over.
