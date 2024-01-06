How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Ball State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Ball State Cardinals (8-5, 0-1 MAC) will attempt to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-8, 0-1 MAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at John E. Worthen Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Central Michigan vs. Ball State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- Northern Illinois vs Ohio (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Western Michigan vs Buffalo (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
Central Michigan Stats Insights
- The Chippewas' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
- This season, Central Michigan has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.6% from the field.
- The Chippewas are the 335th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 211th.
- The Chippewas' 65.3 points per game are just 3.5 fewer points than the 68.8 the Cardinals allow to opponents.
- Central Michigan is 4-0 when it scores more than 68.8 points.
Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- At home Central Michigan is scoring 72.8 points per game, 13.8 more than it is averaging away (59).
- At home, the Chippewas concede 69.2 points per game. Away, they concede 86.
- Beyond the arc, Central Michigan drains fewer trifectas away (4.2 per game) than at home (7.8), and makes a lower percentage on the road (24.5%) than at home (35.1%) too.
Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 75-63
|McGuirk Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|L 73-35
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|1/2/2024
|Buffalo
|L 76-64
|McGuirk Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Ball State
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|1/9/2024
|@ Eastern Michigan
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|1/13/2024
|Kent State
|-
|McGuirk Arena
