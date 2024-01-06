Saturday's game at John E. Worthen Arena has the Ball State Cardinals (8-5, 0-1 MAC) going head to head against the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-8, 0-1 MAC) at 2:00 PM ET on January 6. Our computer prediction projects a 75-67 win for Ball State, who are favored by our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Central Michigan vs. Ball State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: John E. Worthen Arena

Central Michigan vs. Ball State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 75, Central Michigan 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Central Michigan vs. Ball State

Computer Predicted Spread: Ball State (-7.3)

Ball State (-7.3) Computer Predicted Total: 141.9

Ball State has gone 6-4-0 against the spread, while Central Michigan's ATS record this season is 4-8-0. A total of five out of the Cardinals' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Chippewas' games have gone over. Over the past 10 games, Ball State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Central Michigan has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 matches.

Central Michigan Performance Insights

The Chippewas' -140 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 65.3 points per game (341st in college basketball) while allowing 76.1 per outing (295th in college basketball).

Central Michigan averages 32.5 rebounds per game (336th in college basketball) while allowing 36.8 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.3 boards per game.

Central Michigan knocks down 5.8 three-pointers per game (315th in college basketball), 2.2 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc (317th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 34%.

Central Michigan and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Chippewas commit 12.8 per game (276th in college basketball) and force 12.6 (133rd in college basketball).

