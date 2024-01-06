The Milwaukee Bucks (22-7), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Toyota Center, face the Houston Rockets (15-12). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSWI.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Bucks vs. Rockets Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, BSWI

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Bucks Games

Bucks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Giannis Antetokounmpo gives the Bucks 30.5 points, 10.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Damian Lillard gives the Bucks 26.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Brook Lopez is putting up 12.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is making 49.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.1% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.

The Bucks are getting 13.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Bobby Portis this season.

Khris Middleton gives the Bucks 13.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while putting up 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun averages 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Fred VanVleet averages 17.1 points, 4.1 boards and 8.6 assists per game, shooting 39.3% from the field and 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 14.0 points, 1.7 assists and 8.9 rebounds per game.

Jalen Green averages 17.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Dillon Brooks averages 13.7 points, 1.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs. Rockets Stat Comparison

Rockets Bucks 111.6 Points Avg. 124.6 107.7 Points Allowed Avg. 118.8 46.1% Field Goal % 49.9% 36.2% Three Point % 38.3%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.