The Milwaukee Bucks (25-10) square off against the Houston Rockets (17-16) as 6.5-point favorites on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSWI.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSWI

Space City Home Network and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 118 - Bucks 116

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs Rockets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 6.5)

Rockets (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-2.3)

Rockets (-2.3) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 233.6

The Bucks (15-20-0 ATS) have covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 20.7% less often than the Rockets (21-12-0) this season.

Milwaukee (8-12) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (40%) than Houston (6-2) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (75%).

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2023-24, Milwaukee does it better (62.9% of the time) than Houston (42.4%).

The Bucks have a .735 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (25-9) this season, better than the .364 winning percentage for the Rockets as a moneyline underdog (8-14).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bucks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bucks Performance Insights

The Bucks have been lifted by their offense, as they rank second-best in the NBA by scoring 124.8 points per game. They rank 24th in the league in points allowed (119.7 per contest).

Milwaukee is pulling down 44.4 rebounds per game (10th-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 44 rebounds per contest (20th-ranked).

The Bucks are putting up 26.4 assists per game, which ranks them 12th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Milwaukee, who ranks 17th in the league with 13.1 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.5 turnovers per contest, which is second-worst in the NBA.

The Bucks are sinking 14.3 threes per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) this season, while owning a 37.9% three-point percentage (sixth-ranked).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.