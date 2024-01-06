On Saturday, January 6, 2024, the Milwaukee Bucks (25-10) take on the Houston Rockets (17-16) at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSWI.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Rockets matchup in this article.

Bucks vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSWI

Space City Home Network and BSWI Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Bucks vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Bucks outscore opponents by 5.1 points per game (scoring 124.8 points per game to rank second in the league while giving up 119.7 per contest to rank 24th in the NBA) and have a +176 scoring differential overall.

The Rockets put up 112.5 points per game (23rd in league) while allowing 109.9 per outing (second in NBA). They have a +84 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The two teams combine to score 237.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These two teams allow a combined 229.6 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee has covered 15 times in 35 games with a spread this season.

Houston has compiled a 21-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Bucks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Giannis Antetokounmpo 31.5 -125 31.0 Damian Lillard 25.5 -115 25.4 Khris Middleton 15.5 -125 14.4 Brook Lopez 12.5 -105 12.6 Malik Beasley 9.5 -115 11.8

Bucks and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +450 +200 - Rockets +12500 +8000 -

