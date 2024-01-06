Branch County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball action in Branch County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Branch County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lumen Christi Catholic High School at Bronson High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Bronson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.