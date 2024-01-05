Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Wayne County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Stevenson High School at Churchill High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5

5:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at University Prep Art & Design

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5

5:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Churchill High School at Stevenson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Erie-Mason High School at Trillium Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Taylor, MI

Taylor, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Melvindale High School at Edsel Ford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Northville High School at Salem High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Canton, MI

Canton, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview at Lutheran North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Macomb, MI

Macomb, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Dearborn High School at John Glenn High School - Westland

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Westland, MI

Westland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Plymouth Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Canton, MI

Canton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at University Prep High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Plymouth High School at Canton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Canton, MI

Canton, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Fordson High School at Wayne Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Wayne, MI

Wayne, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Loyola High School at Cranbrook Kingswood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI

Bloomfield Hills, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Lutheran High School Westland at Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy