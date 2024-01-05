Wayne County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Wayne County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stevenson High School at Churchill High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Livonia, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at University Prep Art & Design
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Churchill High School at Stevenson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Livonia, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Erie-Mason High School at Trillium Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Taylor, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Melvindale High School at Edsel Ford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northville High School at Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Canton, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview at Lutheran North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Macomb, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dearborn High School at John Glenn High School - Westland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Westland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Plymouth Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Canton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at University Prep High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plymouth High School at Canton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Canton, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fordson High School at Wayne Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Wayne, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loyola High School at Cranbrook Kingswood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lutheran High School Westland at Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Brighton, MI
- Conference: Michigan Independent
- How to Stream: Watch Here
