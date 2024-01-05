The Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) will welcome in the UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) after victories in six home games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. Butler matchup.

UConn vs. Butler Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UConn vs. Butler Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline Butler Moneyline FanDuel UConn (-6.5) 143.5 -275 +220

UConn vs. Butler Betting Trends

UConn is 8-6-0 ATS this season.

The Huskies and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 14 times this season.

Butler is 7-6-0 ATS this season.

A total of seven Bulldogs games this year have hit the over.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1300

+1300 Bookmakers rate UConn considerably higher (fourth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (20th-best).

The Huskies have experienced the 51st-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +1600 at the start of the season to +1300.

UConn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 7.1%.

Butler Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 The Bulldogs were +40000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.

Based on its moneyline odds, Butler has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

