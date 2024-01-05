Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Tuscola County, Michigan today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tuscola County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Standish-Sterling Central High School at Millington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Millington, MI

Millington, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Mayville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Mayville, MI

Mayville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Laker High School at Reese High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Reese, MI

Reese, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

All Saints Central High School at Akron-Fairgrove High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Fairgrove, MI

Fairgrove, MI Conference: North Central Thumb

North Central Thumb How to Stream: Watch Here

Caro High School at Unionville Sebewaing Area High School