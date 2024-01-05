Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Sanilac County, Michigan? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Sanilac County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Marlette High School at Memphis High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Memphis, MI

Memphis, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Caseville High School at Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Carsonville, MI

Carsonville, MI Conference: North Central Thumb

North Central Thumb How to Stream: Watch Here

Capac High School at Sandusky High School