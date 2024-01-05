Sanilac County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Sanilac County, Michigan? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Sanilac County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marlette High School at Memphis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Memphis, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caseville High School at Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Carsonville, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Capac High School at Sandusky High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Sandusky, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
