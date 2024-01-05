Saint Clair County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
In Saint Clair County, Michigan, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School at Bishop Foley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Capac High School at Sandusky High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Sandusky, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.