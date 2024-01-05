Saginaw County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Saginaw County, Michigan today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Saginaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Swan Valley High School at John Glenn High School - Bay City
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bay City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byron Area High School at Chesaning High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Chesaning, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arthur Hill High School at Powers Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Flint, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Merrill High School at Vestaburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Vestaburg, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Lutheran High School at Nouvel Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frankenmuth High School at Bridgeport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bridgeport, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freeland High School at Birch Run High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Birch Run, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Louis High School at Hemlock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Hemlock, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carrollton High School at Bullock Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Midland, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
