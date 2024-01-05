If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Ottawa County, Michigan today, we've got the information below.

Ottawa County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Union High School at Zeeland East High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 5

4:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Zeeland, MI

Zeeland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Jenison High School at Grandville High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Grandville, MI

Grandville, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Unity Christian High School at Allendale High School