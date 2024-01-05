Ottawa County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Ottawa County, Michigan today, we've got the information below.
Ottawa County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Union High School at Zeeland East High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Zeeland, MI
Jenison High School at Grandville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Grandville, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
Unity Christian High School at Allendale High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Allendale, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
