Oscoda County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Oscoda County, Michigan, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oscoda County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fairview High School at Au Gres-Sims High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Au Gres, MI
- Conference: North Star League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oscoda High School at Mio AuSable High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Mio, MI
- Conference: North Star League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.