Osceola County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Osceola County, Michigan today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Osceola County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McBain High School at Evart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Evart, MI
- Conference: Highland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
H. H. Dow High School at Reed City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Reed City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marion High School at Mesick High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Mesick, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
