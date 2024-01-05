Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Osceola County, Michigan today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Osceola County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

McBain High School at Evart High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Evart, MI

Evart, MI Conference: Highland

Highland How to Stream: Watch Here

H. H. Dow High School at Reed City High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Reed City, MI

Reed City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Marion High School at Mesick High School