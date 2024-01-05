Oceana County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Oceana County, Michigan today? We have the information below.
Oceana County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Muskegon High School at Hart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Hart, MI
- Conference: West Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hesperia Community High School at Shelby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Shelby, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manistee Catholic Central High School at Walkerville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Walkerville, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pentwater High School at Mason County Eastern High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Custer, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
