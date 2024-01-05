Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Montcalm County, Michigan today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montcalm County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Central Montcalm High School at West Michigan Aviation Academy

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5

5:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Montabella High School at Sacred Heart Academy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Mt Pleasant, MI

Mt Pleasant, MI Conference: Mid-State

Mid-State How to Stream: Watch Here

Merrill High School at Vestaburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Vestaburg, MI

Vestaburg, MI Conference: Mid-State

Mid-State How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashley High School at Carson City-Crystal High School