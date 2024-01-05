Montcalm County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Montcalm County, Michigan today? We've got you covered.
Montcalm County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Montcalm High School at West Michigan Aviation Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montabella High School at Sacred Heart Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Mt Pleasant, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Merrill High School at Vestaburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Vestaburg, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashley High School at Carson City-Crystal High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Carson City, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
