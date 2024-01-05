Monroe County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Monroe County, Michigan today? We have what you need below.
Monroe County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Monroe High School at Whiteford High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Petersburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Erie-Mason High School at Trillium Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Taylor, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blissfield High School at Ida High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Ida, MI
- Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dundee High School at Madison High School - Adrian
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Adrian, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Mary Catholic Central High School at Bedford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Temperance, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whiteford High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Monroe, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
