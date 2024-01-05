Menominee County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Menominee County, Michigan today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Menominee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Escanaba High School at Menominee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Menominee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
