Mason County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Mason County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Mason County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mason County Central High School at Ravenna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Ravenna, MI
- Conference: West Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pentwater High School at Mason County Eastern High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Custer, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
