Manistee County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
If you live in Manistee County, Michigan and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Manistee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Onekama High School at Benzie Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Benzonia, MI
- Conference: Northwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Traverse City Christian School at Manistee High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Manistee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baldwin High School at Brethren High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Brethren, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manistee Catholic Central High School at Walkerville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Walkerville, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bear Lake High School at Crossroads Charter Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Big Rapids, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
