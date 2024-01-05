Lenawee County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Lenawee County, Michigan. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lenawee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Columbia Central High School at Tecumseh High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Tecumseh, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clinton High School at Hudson Area High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Hudson, MI
- Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blissfield High School at Ida High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Ida, MI
- Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Adams-Jerome High School at Sand Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Sand Creek, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dundee High School at Madison High School - Adrian
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Adrian, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Adrian High School at Arbor Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Ypsilanti, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
