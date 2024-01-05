Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Lenawee County, Michigan. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lenawee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Columbia Central High School at Tecumseh High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 5

4:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Tecumseh, MI

Tecumseh, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Clinton High School at Hudson Area High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5

5:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Hudson, MI

Hudson, MI Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association

Lenawee County Athletic Association How to Stream: Watch Here

Blissfield High School at Ida High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Ida, MI

Ida, MI Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association

Lenawee County Athletic Association How to Stream: Watch Here

North Adams-Jerome High School at Sand Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Sand Creek, MI

Sand Creek, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Dundee High School at Madison High School - Adrian

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Adrian, MI

Adrian, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Adrian High School at Arbor Preparatory High School