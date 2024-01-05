Leelanau County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Leelanau County, Michigan today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Leelanau County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Frankfort High School at Glen Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Maple City, MI
- Conference: Northwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buckley High School at Leland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Leland, MI
- Conference: Northwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kingsley Area High School at Suttons Bay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Suttons Bay, MI
- Conference: Northwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.