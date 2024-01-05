Lake County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
If you live in Lake County, Michigan and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lake County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Baldwin High School at Brethren High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Brethren, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
